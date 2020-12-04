1/1
Belinda Mertz
1954 - 2020
TROY — Belinda Mertz, age, 66, of Troy, OH, passed away at 10:30 PM on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Troy Kettering Hospital. She was born in Piqua, OH on November 16, 1954 to the late Lester C Sr. and Rosa L. (Draving) Smith.

Belinda Married Michael L. Mertz on October 8, 1983 in Piqua, OH. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2012.

Belinda is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Lois and John Danzeisen, Troy, OH; two nieces: Tabitha and Ynoel Nunez, Dayton, OH; Lisa Danzeisen, Troy, OH. She was preceded in death by one brother: Lester C. Smith, Jr.

Belinda graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1974. She was a member of the Troy Church of the Nazarene. Belinda worked for Koester Pavillion in Troy in the Dietary Department for over 20 years and retired in 2016. She loved to do word puzzle books, watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She liked playing with the dogs Shadow, Maya, Leo and Snowball the cat. Belinda especially loved spending time with her family,

A Celebration of Belinda's Life will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Jeff Rollison officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences to the family may be expressed to www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
