Benjamin W. Moser
TROY — Benjamin W. Moser, age 63, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Troy Hospital, Kettering Medical Network. He was born on March 28, 1957 in Piqua to Charles P. Moser of Piqua and the late Sally J. (Libbee) Moser.

In addition to his father, Benjamin is survived by his wife of 38 years: Verinda (Moore) Moser; three sons: Jeremy A. (Kristin M.) Moser, Benjamin J. Moser and Bradley M. (Jessica M.) Moser, all of Troy; four grandchildren: Tyler J. Moser, Ethan A. Moser, Logan J. Akers and Addison M. Moser, all of Troy.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother: Phillip A. Moser; and one sister: Lora K. Moser.

Benjamin was a Master ASE Certified Mechanic. He worked at Goodyear Tire for years. In 1993, he started his own business, Advanced Automotive Services, which he ran until retirement in 2008. Benjamin enjoyed grilling out and spending time with his family.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Kelly Lee officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Association. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
