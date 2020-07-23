TROY — Beverly A. Swigart, age 68, of Troy, OH passed away on July 22, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehab.

She was born on February 6, 1952 in Troy, OH to the late Raymond and Alice (Hottle) Fine.

Bev is survived by her husband of 50 years: Raymond A. Swigart; children: Jennifer (Stephen) Shiltz of Troy; Katrina (Scott) Maxson of Conover; Sherry (Rob) Yantis of Troy and Justin (Nicole) Swigart of Urbana; fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Troy and a member of the Staunton Grange. She loved Christmas, camping, Indian Lake, and especially her grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. Lauren Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial donation may be made to American Cancer Society, Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

