Beverly Bair Eilerman
SIDNEY — Beverly Bair Eilerman, age 64, of Shawnee Drive, Sidney, passed away late Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born August 25, 1956, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Charles & Doris (Mason) Bair. On October 20, 1990, at Lost Creek United Church of Christ in Troy, Beverly married Russell R. Eilerman who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Jodi Eilerman & fiancé Chris Castle of Wesley Chapel, FL and Megan Eilerman of Independence, KY; one sister, Barb & Jim Krall of Defiance along with two nieces, Susan Villa of Toledo and Michelle Spittler of Columbia, SC. She was preceded in death by in-laws, Lawrence & Claribel Eilerman and a brother-in-law, Kenneth L. Eilerman.

Beverly was a 1975 graduate of Graham High School in St. Paris. She had been employed as a cook at Sidney Middle School. She was previously employed 20 years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn and two years with the FBI in Washington D.C. Beverly frequently attended Holy Angels Church with her family and had also been a dedicated blood donor and Relay For Life participant.

She was a loving wife and mother, passing just a few days before Russ & Bev's 30th wedding anniversary. A huge Buckeye, Bengal and Reds fan, Beverly also enjoyed reading, Hallmark movies, helping with the Eilerman farm operations and spoiling her feline friends, Beau and Moafie.

Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Michael Cemetery in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Memorials may be made to the Shelby County Relay For Life or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
