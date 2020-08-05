PIQUA — Bianca L. Cruikshank, 80, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at Brookdale of Piqua.

She was born June 27, 1940 in Piqua to the late William Sowers and Marjorie (Babcock) Sowers-Shaffer.

She married Richard L. Cruikshank February 13, 1959 in Piqua and he preceded her in death July 1, 2019.

Survivors include four children, William (Mindy) Cruikshank of Houston, Christine (Jamie) Seitz, Vickie Cruikshank, Richard L. Cruikshank Jr., all of Piqua; five grandchildren, Angela (Marty) Pettus, Darla Bittner, Amber (Brian) Miller, Joe (Sarah Doherty) Shaffer, Wesley (Jessica) Cruikshank; and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Lester Shaffer; one brother, Jerry Sowers and one great granddaughter, Aurora Cruikshank.

Mrs. Cruikshank attended Piqua Central High School. She worked for many years as a housekeeper and was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and playing computer games.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45356.

