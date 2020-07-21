TROY — Bill Stoltz, age 86 of Troy, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 17, 2020 at home.

He was born January 6, 1934 in Troy.

Bill is survived by his four sons: Mike Stoltz of Troy, Gary Stoltz (Marsha) of Piqua, Frank Stoltz of Troy, and Steve Stoltz of Troy. He was a proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Ashlin Stoltz, Colin Stoltz, Cameron Stoltz, Caiden Stoltz, and Cheyenne North, all of Troy.

He was preceded in death by wife Carol Sue (Huntsberger) Stoltz in 2001. They were married 46 years.

Bill was a proud US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Troy Eagles #971, AmVets Post #88, and a former member of the Troy Moose Lodge.

Bill owned, operated, and retired from Stoltz Painting in Troy.

Bill would keep everyone laughing for hours. He will be remembered for his delicious homemade bread. He enjoyed watching football, his favorite team was the Oakland Raiders.

As a father, he led by example in all phases of life and was absolutely the best we could have asked for. He was the hardest working blue collar man we ever met. He taught all of us that great things come from nothing but hard work. We will be sad without him but we know God had much bigger plans for him. Thank you, Dad, for being the absolute BEST!!!

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 1:00PM-2:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy with Military Honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

