PIQUA — Billie Allen Bradley, 79, of Piqua, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center of Minster.

He was born November 13, 1940 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Leslie and Berta (Allen) Bradley. He married Dee Anna Hubbell August 29, 1959 in Harrod; and she survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Douglas (Paula) Bradley of Florida, Dennis (Corrine) Bradley of Piqua, Scott (Trish) Bradley of Piqua; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren: and two sisters, Faye Spyker of Lima and Sally Blue of Florida.

Mr. Bradley was a 1958 graduate of Harrod High School. He retired in 1992 as a Sergeant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol following years of dedicated service which allowed him to be named the first Ohio State Trooper of the Year in 1966. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Piqua Baptist Church. He coached basketball and baseball at Springcreek School. He will be remembered for being a positive influence to people of all ages, and will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Chalk officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua High School Athletic Dept., 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com