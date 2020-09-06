1/
Billie Ray Netzley
WEST MILTON — Billie Ray Netzley, age 87, of West Milton, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 4, 1933, in Laura, Ohio, to his parents Ray & Nancy (Swinger) Netzley.

Bill was a lifetime resident of West Milton. He graduated from Milton-Union High School class of 1951 and was the owner of Netzley Roofing.

He was a longtime member of the West Milton Planning Board, actively donated to the Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Fair, and loved antiques.

He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Ohio State and Milton-Union football fan.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Cress; son Chris Netzely; sisters Betty Vagedes and Catherine Fine; granddaughter Ginger Dodson.

He will be missed and remembered by his children Mark Netzley of Little Rock, Arkansas, Paul Netzley of Houston, Texas, Lova Monaghan of Lake Jackson, Texas, William Netzley of Cincinnati; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, September 11, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
