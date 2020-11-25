1/1
Bob R. Dawson
1942 - 2020
PIQUA—Bob R. Dawson, 78, of Piqua, passed away at 11:47 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1942 in Piqua to the late Donald and Mary (Richard) Dawson.

Survivors include three sons, Richard (Lori) Dawson of Piqua, Donald Dawson, James Dawson both of Florida; four grandchildren, Aimee (Mike) Keeler, Amanda Swider, Sara Dawson, Katelynn (Trenton) Grunkemeyer; six great-grandchildren, Maisie Swider, Jacob Swider, Alyssa Keeler, Carter Dawson, Liam Grunkemeyer, Noah Grunkemeyer; and one sister, Mary Ann Ryan of Piqua. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon; and three grandchildren, Heather, Dustin and Theresa.

Mr. Dawson worked for many years as a car salesman for various dealerships in Ohio and Florida. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed buying and selling vehicles and playing cards. He also enjoyed the Home Shopping Network and was a bargainer who was always looking for the best deals. Additionally, he was a lover of animals, especially his beloved dog, Snowball.

A graveside service to honor his life will begin at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Funeral arrangements are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter 1110 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
