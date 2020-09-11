1/
Brenda S. Hays
PIQUA —Brenda S. Hays, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home. She was born July 21, 1944, in Piqua to the late James R. and Mary E. (Lusk) Hays.

Survivors include her sister, Roberta Hays of Piqua; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Pargar.

Brenda was a 1963 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked at the Atlas Underwear Company for many years and Faurecia Company of Troy. She was a former member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday September 14, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Hinde officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or one's favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
