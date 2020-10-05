1/1
Bryant Andrew Byers
GREENVILLE — Bryant Andrew Byers, age 21, of Greenville, died Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was born on February 8, 1999 in Greenville to Brian & Angela (Murphy) Byers, who survive.

Bryant was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 2017; was working in security & pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Bryant was a very patriotic young man who loved watching & playing baseball; a fan of the Cardinals; & loved spending time with his friends.

Preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents, Herbert Francis & Mary Byers, & Leonard Ludwig; maternal great grandparents, Geneva & Floyd Kisor, & Robert & Florence Murphy.

In addition to his parents, Bryant is survived by his maternal great grandmother, Ruby Ludwig of Greenville; paternal grandparents, Merrill Byers of Arcanum, Cheryl Byers (Jim Owens) of Gettysburg; maternal grandparents, Glen & Mary Murphy of Bradford; aunts & uncles, Barry (LeAnne) Murphy of Covington, April (Roan) Brubaker of Bradford, Steve Murphy of Bradford, Jason (Courtney) Byers of Sylvania, Meredith (Jordan) Fader of Greenville; cousins, Channing, Jett, Heligh, Ivee & Oakley Murphy, Morgan, Madison & Jayce Byers, Braylin Burchfield & Mason Fader; second cousins, Sophie Wolfe & Josie Christian; many friends & extended family.

Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:30am at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Fred Bernhard officiating. Interment Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8pm at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
