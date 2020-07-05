COVINGTON — Caleb Andrew Blair, age 30, of Covington, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 28, 1990 in Piqua, Ohio.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving parents Albert & Dawn F. (Sierra) Rismiller of Covington; siblings Denise & Casey Karns of Greenville, Carmen & Robert Knife of West Milton, Michael Blair of Greenville, Taryn Blair of Bossier City, LA; grandparents Norma Roth (Lemuel) and Edward & Linda Sierra; nieces and nephews Jayson, Dylan, Laurali, Randy, David, Jude, Jakson, Hadley, and Jase.

Caleb was a 2009 Newton High School graduate and loved John Deere tractors and Harleys.

He also loved being outside with Daddy doing some kind of work and he always had a smile on his face and what a beautiful one it was.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Jackson-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 1 S. Main St, Pleasant Hill.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses c/o Jackson-Sarver.

Online memories of Caleb may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.