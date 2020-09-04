1/1
Carl Lee "Dutch" Delcamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLEASANT HILL — Carl "Dutch" Lee Delcamp Age 86, of Pleasant Hill passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born May 4, 1934, in Miami County, Ohio, to his parents A.B. & Minnie (Warner) Delcamp.

Dutch graduated from Newton High School class of 1952. On July 17 1954, he married Ludelle Schultz in Covington, Ohio, and together they shared a life for over 66 years. Dutch was a farmer in the Pleasant Hill area for most of his life. He worked for Schultz Agri Equipment/ Patty Implement. He retired from American Airlines and worked for Warner Seeds after his retirement. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

Dutch will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Ludelle Delcamp; children and their spouses Don & Jane Delcamp; David & Charlotte Delcamp, DeeDee & Dan Warner, Darci & Brett Rautsaw; grandchildren Jennifer Jerele, Tyler Delcamp, Jared Delcamp, Jamie Martinez, Brian Tucker, Brandie Tucker, Brookelen Resides, Heidi Zwiebel, Katy Dardis, Lindsey Turner, Rachel Struna, Lorelei Rautsaw, Rhett Rautsaw, Leighana Rautsaw; 17 great grandchildren; sisters Maxine Jay, Nancy Weddington; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Paul Delcamp, Ruth Brush, Mary Collins.

Private family service will be held. A Zoom video link may be found at www.jackson-sarver.com/obituary/CarlDutch-Delcamp to stream the service on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM . A public gathering of friends and family will be held 4:00-6:00 PM Wednesday, September 2, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
1 S Main St
Pleasant Hill, OH 45359
(937) 676-2201
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved