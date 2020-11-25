VERSAILLES—Carolyn A. Grilliot, age 74, of Versailles, went home to be with the Lord at 3:59 AM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH, due to complications of Covid-19. She was born in Piqua, OH on July 26, 1946 to the late Carl and Norma (Stephens) Netzley. She married Robert "Bob" Grilliot on January 16, 1999 at Piqua Apostolic Church and he survives.

Carolyn is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Bretta & David Widney, Fletcher, OH; nieces and nephews: Brittany Widney, Sidney; Chris and Teresa Decker, Piqua; and Vicky Napier. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Daniels, grandmother, Ruby Stevens, her brother and sister-in-law: Glenn and Marilyn Netzley, and her precious little dog, Tootsie.

Carolyn graduated from Mt. Vernon Academy, Mt. Vernon, OH. She was an active member of the Piqua Apostolic Church. She taught Sunday School and was involved in the Puppet Ministry. She worked at AO Smith in Tipp City for 13 years and then worked at Piqua Manor for 14 years as a nurse's aide. After 14 years as a nurse's aide, she then worked for Old Canal Coffee Shop in Piqua for 13 years and then became a clerk for Heidels Hardware in Piqua. After the hardware store, she then began working in Home Health Care in the Piqua area.

Carolyn enjoyed coloring and doing jigsaw puzzles on the computer. Each morning Carolyn and Bob enjoyed doing a crypto quip puzzle together. Although Carolyn never had any biological children, she treasured all of the children she encountered. Carolyn was a tender hearted and compassionate person. She never knew a stranger and her smile will always be remembered by those who loved her, and she will be truly missed.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Piqua Apostolic Temple, 830 Covington Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356 with the Pastor Dan Hathaway officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends, at the church, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-5 PM and 11 AM - 12 PM on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Due to Covid-19, please honor the state mandate and wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Apostolic Temple, 830 Covington Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356.

