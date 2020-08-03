1/1
Cathy Jo Williamson
1948 - 2020
WEST MILTON — Cathy Jo Williamson, age 72 of West Milton, formerly of Troy, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born March 6, 1948 in Troy to the late Donald Evert and Bernice (Stanbaugh) Ullery.

Cathy is survived by her companion Glynn Feltner of West Milton, brothers Kim Allen Ullery (Debbie) of Tipp City and Douglas Ullery of San Angelo, TX.

She was preceded in death by brothers Dennis and Jamie Ullery and her beloved friend and fur baby, Chloe.

Cathy was of the Jewish faith and later converted to Pentecostal. She was a graduate of Troy High School and a member of Troy Eagles Auxiliary #971. She loved dancing and collecting antiques. Cathy was a retired inspector from Spectra Physics in Huber Heights.

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. William Watters officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Miami County.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
AUG
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
