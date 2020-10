ANNA — Cecil Henry Swiger, of Anna, recently passed away in Dayton, OH on October 7, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Pearl Cemetery, 11095 County Road 25A, Sidney. . Military honors will be presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.