Charlotte E. (Hopkins) Drake left this earthly existence and passed on to God's heavenly plain on September 27, 2020 at 1026 p.m at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

She was born on August 15, 1945 at Pyote Army Air Force Base, Ward Co., Texas to the late Harry A. and Catharine V. "Cron" Hopkins. Charlotte married the late Emerson L. Drake on September 15, 1979 at Minister, Ohio. He passed away on November 7, 1998 in Piqua, Ohio.

Charlotte was a 10 year 4-H member in the Springcreek Loyal Workers 4-H club, was a member of the Congregational Christian Church United Church of Christ and belonged to the Pilgrim Fellowship and Joy Club of said church. She was a loyal member of the church and volunteered her services whenever they were needed. She was a past member of Miami County Homemakers. Charlotte had attended Safe Haven and Easter Seals.

Charlotte graduated from Piqua Central High School, Piqua, Ohio in 1964 and attended the Columbus Technical Institute in Columbus, Ohio. She spend one year right after graduating high school at Phoebe-Devitt Home in Allentown, Pennsylvania as a dietician aide as part of a United Church Ministries.

Charlotte worked various jobs over the years including at the Piqua Hospital, Terry's Restaurant, and Piqua Manor. She spent her later years caring for her husband and her mother. She had previously lived in Sidney and Piqua, Ohio.

Charlotte's favorite color was blue, and she loved planting flowers and watching them grow. Her favorite recording artist was Elvis Presley and she loved listening to country music. Charlotte enjoyed reading the bible every day. One of her favorite pastimes was sending cards to friends and relatives with handmade cutouts in them for each holiday. She loved her nieces, nephews, and their families.

Charlotte is survived by her sisters, Patricia J. Sheppard, Brownsburg, Indiana; Barbara J. Brown, Troy, Ohio; and her brother, Roger A. Hopkins, Grand Prairie, Texas. Also surviving her are nieces Jennifer L. (Mike) Smith, Brownsburg, Indiana; Kelly M. Pierce, Russell Springs, Kentucky; Alana R. A. (Cliff) Agaba, Fostoria, Ohio; nephews Scott B. (Stephanie) Sheppard, Brownsburg, Indiana; and Benjamin A. (Amanda) Sheppard, Brownsburg, Indiana. As well as several grandnieces and grandnephews and one great-grandniece. She was preceded in death by he parents, husband, two brother-in-laws, and one grandnephew.

Services are being held at Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Ohio on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation prior to the services beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Envelopes are available in the funeral home.