PIQUA — Cheryl Lee Vogler, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Piqua Manor. She was born January 10, 1944 in Piqua to the late Gerald H. and Mary L. (Bixler) Vogler Black.

Survivors include her brother, William Stephen (Ann) Vogler of Piqua; two nieces, Melissa (Rick) Harmon of Troy and Melinda (Victor) McBride of Piqua; a nephew, Jerred (Nicole) Vogler of Piqua; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hannah (Dustin) Wenrick, Billy Booth, Josh (Sarah) McBride, Victoria McBride, William "Trey" Vogler, and Amanda Vogler; three great-great nephews, Jaxen, Knox and Henry; and a great-great niece, Willow.

She was preceded in death by a great-great niece, Lilliann McBride.

Ms. Vogler was a graduate of Houston High School class of 1961, and worked at RT Industries in Troy. Cheryl was a previous member of Lockington United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed writing articles for the Piqua Daily Call about what was happening in Lockington, enjoyed reading and sewing, and also playing cards and scrabble with family and friends. Cheryl liked to watch Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right. She also liked to travel, and visited all 50 states travelling by RV with her parents.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Beechwood Cemetery in Lockington with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Her family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes, 3131 S Dixie Dr #313, Moraine, OH 45439.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.