Cinda L. Trisel, 67, of rural Piqua, OH died 8:44 a.m. Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton, OH.

She was born March 24, 1953 in Celina, OH to LaVerne "Squirt" and Gladys (Nieter) Rodeheffer.

On March 22, 1975, she married Robin J. Trisel, who survives. Also survived by: daughter Keely (Jimmy) Stockwell of Athens, OH, son Scot (Erica) Trisel of Akron, OH, 4 grandchildren: Alice Linden and Ivan James Stockwell; Elouise June and Mavis Rose Trisel, brother Clay (Deb) Rodeheffer of New Knoxville, OH, brother Clark Rodeheffer of New Knoxville, OH, mother-in-law Patricia Trisel of St. Marys, OH

Preceded in death by: parents LaVerne and Gladys Rodeheffer; father-in-law Billy Trisel

She was a graduate of New Knoxville High School (Class of 1971) and Clark State University in Springfield, OH. She worked a number of years for Huffy Bicycle Corp. in Celina, OH and as an administrator for Emro Marketing Corp. in Enon, OH. More recently, she served as a public educator and librarian for Planned Parenthood at the Dayton Health Center. Cinda was an avid and accomplished gardener, establishing gardens at every one of her residences from California to Ohio. She sold her vegetables to area restaurants and through her home roadside stand and the farmers' market in Troy, OH.

She appreciated art and antiques and prior to her illness could be found most weekend mornings at an auction, estate sale or flea market. She skillfully restored dozens of pieces, many of which are displayed in the family's historic residence in Miami Co. She was an avid reader, consuming thousands of books over the years, which made her a brilliantly entertaining conversationalist and a family Jeopardy champion.

She was active in her community and gave back through the years by volunteering for school districts, political campaigns and local organizations. She is a past member of the Mercer County Fine Arts Council. Most recently, she volunteered her time at the Bethany Center Food Pantry in Piqua and as an educator for the Master Gardener program of Miami County of which she was a member. All who knew her were charmed by her authenticity—she was known as a little firecracker of a woman with a warm spirit. Cinda will be best remembered as a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her greatest joy came from making a happy home for her family and cultivating her many friendships.

Visitation 2 - 5 Sunday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys, OH. Private graveside burial services will take place at the Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in New Knoxville.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Cinda's family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net.