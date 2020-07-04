HOUSTON — Cleo H. North, 53, of Houston, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Thursday July 2, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born August 6, 1966 in Troy to Shirley (Kessler) North of Covington and the late Cleo R. North.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Terri L. Allen; two sons, Jason (Alexis) Allen of Dayton, Joshua (Ashley) Allen of Piqua; five grandchildren with two more on the way; a brother, Leo North of Bradford; and a sister, Linda Green of Troy. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Chantae Betts; and two sisters, Donna Francis and Julie May North.

Mr. North was a graduate of Covington High School and owned and operated the Muffler Shop in Piqua. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Stock Car racing, Demolition Derbies and playing softball. He will be missed by his loving family and many friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Willard Cole officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

