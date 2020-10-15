TROY — Daniel B. Gurklies, age 68, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born in Troy on July 13, 1952 to the late Robert F. Gurklies and Jean (McCracken) Gurklies Eyler.

Dan is survived by his wife of 26 years: Sandra L. (Wilde) Gurklies; two children: Ashley (Nathan) Fox of Tipp City and Adam (Allison) Dietz of New Lebanon; grandchildren: Noah, Ethan and Ava Fox and Roselyn, Abel, Christian, Dean and Penny Dietz; one sister: Alice Gurklies of Sidney; one brother: Tim Gurklies of Englewood; one stepsister: Rebecca Chapman of Troy; and stepfather: Ray Eyler of Troy. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by one brother: Kerry Gurklies; his first wife: Nancy LeVeck Gurklies and stepmother: Nancy Gurklies.

Dan was a 1970 graduate of Troy High School. Dan retired from Troy City Schools, which included serving at Heywood Elementary School. The love of Dan's life was his grandchildren. He cherished his grandchildren and they him. Dan had a strong love of farming. He had a great depth of knowledge and easygoing nature. Dan had an uncomplaining courage in the face of adversity and a wonderful sense of humor and friendliness.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on October 23, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on October 22, 2020 at the funeral home. The family would encourage friends and family to wear their best jeans and plaid, flannel shirts in Dan's honor.

The family would like to give special recognition to Davita Dialysis Center in Troy for all their kindness and care.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.