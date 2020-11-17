CONOVER — Darlene Annette Gitzinger, age 70, of Conover, passed away on November 5, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 20, 1950, the daughter of the late Elmer and Eleanora Gitzinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Judy (Gitzinger) Lee; her nephew, Johnny Weigandt; and her in-laws, Dian Gitzinger, Paul Combs and Jerry Weigandt.

Darlene is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond Brush; her children, Daniel "Andy" (Rebecca Grise) Dunlap and Angela (Steven) Kemper; grandsons, Rowan and Kynon Kemper; brothers, Frank Gitzinger and Mike Gitzinger; sisters, Jan Weigandt, Patti (Mike) Lawrence and Anita Combs; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family member.

She retired from the US Postal Service in 2001, where she was employed as a Clerk for over 17 years. Prior to working at the Post Office, she worked at Liberal Markets as a Cashier for 17 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Parish for many years. Darlene volunteered in many ways during her life, whether it be donating blood, running the cash register at St. Boniface BINGO nights, assisting at the Fish Fry's or numerous festivals at the churches. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, ceramics and spending time with her family. Caring for her family was the highlight of her life.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where a Prayer Service will begin at 7:00 pm. A Memorial Mass will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH 45404.

"The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Darlene with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com