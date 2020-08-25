1/
Darlene May (Glick/Sell) Frakes
TIPP CITY — Darlene May (Glick/Sell) Frakes, 84 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living, Tipp City, Ohio.

She was born September 22, 1935 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of the late Clarence & Dorothy (Stahl) Glick. Darlene was a graduate of Bradford High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper at BK Photo in Troy for several years. Darlene is survived by her daughter Carol Woelfer, grandsons Jason (Theresa) Woelfer, Jeff (Jenna) Woelfer and Timothy Woelfer, and great grandchildren, Annabelle Woelfer, Addyson Woelfer, Alexis Woelfer and Julianna Woelfer and son-in-laws Max Carey (Sheryl) and Mike Woelfer (Carol).

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Sell and Harry Frakes, her parents, her brothers, Warren and Jim Glick, sister, Vivian Rowand and daughter Sheryl Carey.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City.

Arrangements by the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
