Daryl L. Chavis
1941 - 2020
TROY —

Daryl L. Chavis age 78 of Troy, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, hospice unit.

He was born on December 1, 1941 in Troy to the late Wilbur Chavis and Marjorie (Douglas) Chavis- Bell.

Daryl met his wife, Pamela Chavis in 1978 and they were married on April 2, 1983, she survives in Troy; children, Douglas (Alycia) Chavis, Derek (Stacey) Chavis, Melissa Chavis, Donna Chavis, Amy Chavis- Okoye; stepdaughter, Stephanie Bowman; special children, Dominic Hughes, Les Moton, Jason Moton, and Amber Smith; brothers, Herbert (Tina) Chavis, and Gordon (Nancy) Bell; mother-in-law, Wilma Blankenship; bothers-in-law, Larry Blankenship, Bob Blankenship, and Bill (Maureen) Blankenship; sis

ters-in-law, Joyce White, Brenda (Dan) Arington, Debby (Jeff) McCormick, and Kandi (Tom) Shipman; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Step-father, Trenton Bell; brother, Norman Foster; two sisters, Linda Cain, and Sonja Bell; and father-in-law, Robert Blankenship.

Daryl was a graduate of Troy High School in 1960, where he excelled in football and basketball.

He belonged to Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Troy. He retired as a material handler from Crane Pumps in Piqua, Ohio.

Daryl was also a supervisor for 51 years and basketball coach at the Lincoln Community Center in Troy, Ohio, where he retired from in 2015. Daryl was a great man and loved by all.

A funeral service will be held on October 10, 2020 at Noon at Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Troy with Pastor Charles Carnes officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at the church, 11 AM until Noon. Mask and social distancing are required. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Troy on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley of Troy, American Cancer Society, and/or Parkinson's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
OCT
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
OCT
12
Interment
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
