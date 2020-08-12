1/1
David H. McDowell
PIQUA — David H. McDowell, 62, of Piqua passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born April 28, 1958 in Texarkana, Arkansas to James T. "J.T." and the late Shirley (Collett) McDowell Sr.

Survivors include a brother, James T. (Kim) McDowell Jr. of Troy; two sisters, Sherri Lynn (Daryl) Perkins of New York, Sharon (Brian) Kennedy of Marysville; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

David was a member of the Troy Eagles and Redmans clubs. David previously served as a Sachem & Chief Haymaker for the Redmans. He enjoyed fishing trips in Arkansas with family and friends and was an excellent chess player.

A most generous man is the man who has nothing but is willing to share his last dollar. My brother was a Most Generous Man. He was loved and will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held 5-7pm Saturday August 15th at 288 Elmwood Ave., Troy, OH. Light refreshments will be served. Please adhere to current Covid protocol.

Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
