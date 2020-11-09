TROY — David (Dave) Summers, age 67, passed away peacefully on November 5th after a courageous month-long battle with Covid-19. Son of Harold and Janet (O'Connell) Summers, he was born in Dayton, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathy (Sullivan) Summers; 3 sons Dan (Sara), Tim (Leann), and Joe (Mandi); daughter Kari Meyers (Scott); 2 sisters Connie (Mark) Hilton and Mary Jo (Joe) Csizma; brother Rick (Sue) Summers; 6 grandchildren Lucas, Sammy, Carter, Wesley, Summer, and Camilla; special aunt Carol O'Connell; and many nieces and nephews.

He attended Precious Blood Elementary, Chaminade High School, and the University of Cincinnati where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Dave had a distinguished 45-year career in the Banking Industry, starting with a teller position as an intern and continuing until his retirement as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Monroe Federal Savings and Loan. After his retirement, he continued as a valuable and respected member of the Bank's Board of Directors. He was a member of St. Patrick Church and Troy Elks #833, where he served for multiple years as a Trustee and as the Exalted Ruler. He was a firm believer in service and giving back to the community.

Dave will be remembered for his willingness to step up and share his time, knowledge and leadership, having served on too many boards and committees over the years to mention here. Dave was an avid reader and sports fan, a remarkable walking encyclopedia of facts, trivia, and statistics. He especially loved his Dayton Flyers.

Out of love and respect for all the family and friends he leaves behind, a memorial service and celebration of his life will be postponed until a later date due to the current pandemic situation.

