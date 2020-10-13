1/1
Dean McGillivray
PIQUA — Dean McGillivray, age 71, of Piqua, OH went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.

Dean was born in Troy, OH on December 1, 1948 to the late Howard and Maude (Teach) McGillivray.

In November 1976, in Dayton, OH he married Linda (Dawson) McGillivray and she survives.

Dean is also survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Missie and Matt Hartley, Piqua; and Marissa and Dan Kagy, St. Paris; two sons and daughter-in-law: Paul and Beth McGillivray, Urbana; and Michael McGillivray, Piqua; one brother: Verle McGillivray, New Carlisle; one sister and brother-in-law: Vanda and Terry Lawrence, New Carlisle; and nine grandchildren: Kelly, Christopher, Matthew, Promyse, Taedyn, Jaxton, Grayson, Oliver, and Jill.

Dean graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1967 and ITT Technical Institute in 1969. He worked for Triangle Construction in Tipp City for 8 years, Cairns Homes in Calgary Alberta, Canada for 3 years, and Wenco Construction in New Carlisle for 30 years. After retiring, he went back to work as a Consultant at ATCS, Inc. in Englewood, OH which he really enjoyed. He was known for his building design in residential and commercial properties.

Dean was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Piqua. He was an Elder of the church, a Trustee, and he served in many activities and boards at the church. Dean was also a writer and an artist. He wrote a collection of children's stories and he received a patent for the Round About Quilter.

Dean loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He really loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Jon Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Lockington, OH. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
