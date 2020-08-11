TROY — Deanna (Huffman) Brumbaugh, 82, loving, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and formally of Covington, most recently of Troy, Ohio, peacefully passed away August 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Orville and Agnes Huffman of Piqua, Ohio; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.

She is survived by 3 sons, Jay D. Brumbaugh of Sidney, Eric and daughter in-law Mandy Brumbaugh of Pleasant Hill, and John Allen Brumbaugh of Troy; 3 grandsons, Hunter Brumbaugh, Spencer Brumbaugh and Job Morgan, all of Pleasant Hill; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Deanna was a telephone operator for Ohio Bell for 19 years; a machine operator for her brother-in-law at Miracle Mold Tool and Die; and retired from Sunset Cleaners.

Deanna graduated from Piqua High School, was an EMT for the Covington Emergency Squad for 10 years, and a long-time member of the Covington Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 30998. She loved to travel, dine out and play car games, especially Euchre and bake cookies and Christmas time.

A remembrance for friends and family will be held on 8/15/2020 from 2 to 4 any one interested in attending, please give JayD a call at 937-214-4549.

A second remembrance will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.