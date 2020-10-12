LYNCHBURG — DeAnne Lynn Lightner, age 74 of Lynchburg, went home to be with her personal Savior Jesus Christ Friday October 9, 2020.

She was happily married to her devoted husband Charles E. "Chuck" Lightner for fifty-three years.

DeAnne was preceded in death by her parents Herman L. Conine and LaVerne Dee Gonzalez.

She is survived by her many brothers and sisters, David (Judy) Conine of Vonore TN, Beverly (Gary) Welch of Sunfield MI, Eldon (Pat) Cassell of Hastings MI, Larry (Barb) Cassell of Columbus OH, Toni (Cindi) Gonzalez of Boise ID, Mary Dee (Michael) Michael of Tampa FL, Carmen (Kenny) Bourgeois of Tamuning, Guam and Pam (Don) McClure of Elida, OH.

DeAnne was a devout Christian and loved by all who knew her. She was active in the Allensburg Church of Christ.

She was a graduate of Troy High School Class of 1964, Manchester College Class of 1968 in North Manchester, and Miami University Class of 1981. She was a first-grade teacher in Milford, Ohio for more than twenty years. DeAnne loved spending time with her family, her nieces, her nephews and her friends.

She liked to travel, especially valuing her trips to the Holy Land, to the West and her golden wedding anniversary trip to Alaska.

DeAnne was instrumental in starting the Lynchburg Historical Society. She was the first president and organizer of many fund-raising events for the society. She was an accomplished, but bashful artisan and crafter.

She was an inventor of the golf motif card game "TEED OFF."

Funeral services are being held at the Allensburg Church of Christ located at 7105 Abernathy Road near Lynchburg, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday October 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m. Her burial will be take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday October 16, 2020 at the Miami Memorial Park located at 7733 North Crescent Drive, Covington Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allensburg Church of Christ, 7105 Abernathy Road Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

