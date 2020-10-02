ST. PARIS — Denise Kay (Mahan) Moore, age 73, of St Paris, OH, passed away on Thursday, 1 October, 2020 in the Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana.

Born on Thursday, 5 December, 1946 in Piqua Hospital, Miami County, Ohio, Denise was the daughter of the late Herbert C Mahan and his wife Mary Carolyn (Bartel) Mahan. She is survived by her brother, Mark B. (Kathleen) Mahan; niece, Jennifer Marie (Adam Wesley) Bishop, nephew, Dustin Patrick (Angel Cathleen) Mahan, great-nephews, Noah Wesley Bishop, Matthew Wesley Bishop and Liam Patrick Mahan and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father on 2 July 2006; her mother on 26 October 2013; her husband Ernest Eugene Moore on 12 June 2014, whom she married on 5 May 1975; her brother Tim C. Mahan on 22 April 2003; sisters-in-law; Bernice Marie (Clark) Mahan on March 5, 2011 and Susan Elaine (Pence) Mahan on 8 January 2003.

Denise attended grade school and junior high in Johnson-Saint Paris School and graduated from Graham High School in May 1964. She retired after thirty years from Northrup Grumman (Ingalls) Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi in January 2007. She began career in genealogy on 2 January 1969 and continued with genealogical and historical family research until her death. Denise was a born again child of God and member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Johnson Township, Champaign County.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, 5 October 2020 at 12:00 pm in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor Barry McNeely of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 235, Conover, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the funeral service on Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial donations in Denise's name may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4023 N. St. Rt. 235, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072.

