Dennis L. Eibling
1950 - 2020
Dennis L. Eibling, age 70, currently of Peoria, Arizona and formerly of Arlington, Ohio, died at 11:00pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Abrazo Central Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dennis was born on June 22, 1950, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Charles and Ruth Mary (Sink) Eibling. He married Janet Decker on January 7, 1971 and she survives in Peoria.

Also surviving are a son: Ryan (Sharon) Eibling of Cave Creek, Arizona, two grandchildren: Christine Francart and Marissa Eibling; brother: Chris Eibling of Fremont, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a son: Brandon Eibling.

Dennis graduated in 1968 from Arlington High School and served his country in Germany as a member of the United States Army. He then earned his Bachelors Degree in 1974,in Business from Bowling Green State University.

He retired as a purchasing manager for Laidlaw.

Due to Covid 19, services will be private at this time.

Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay are handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
