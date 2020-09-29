1/2
Dennis R. (Denny) Huffman
1930 - 2020
PIQUA — Dennis (Denny) R. Huffman, 90, formerly of Piqua, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Gastonia, North Carolina.

He was living with his daughter and son-in-law. He was born January 22, 1930 in Piqua to the late Raymond Taft and Maud Elizabeth (Thompson) Huffman. He married Roberta (Bobby) L. Rowley on September 16, 1950 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; she preceded him in death July 5, 2007.

He is survived by his only child, a daughter, Denise (Carl) McMaken of Gastonia, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Joshua) Herold, Christina (Andrew) Lowd, four great-grandsons, Jaden Herold, Zachary Herold, Nathan Lowd and Timothy Lowd. Also surviving are a half-sister, Charlotte (Garrie) Thompson of Piqua and a half-brother, Theran (Carol) Huffman of Piqua. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dion Huffman and a half-sister, Sharon McClelland.

Mr. Huffman was a meat cutter before entering the United States Army at the age of 17. He served as a Military Policeman in the territory of Alaska in 1947 and 1948. He then served in the Army Reserves from 1948 to 1952. He became a member of the Ohio National Guard Battery C, 136 Field Artillery Battalion in Piqua from 1955 to 1957. He worked for the Hartzell Fan Company, Aerovent Fan Company and Ron's Mug and Jug in Piqua before taking a position with KTH Parts Industries where he retired as a Foreman. He enjoyed visiting with his family, gardening, bowling, following the Cincinnati Reds and watching classic TV shows.

A gathering to honor his life will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
OCT
4
Burial
Forest Hill Cemetery
