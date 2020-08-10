1/1
Diana Miller
CHRISTIANSBURG — Diana Miller, age 67, of Christiansburg, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on April 27, 1953 in Urbana to the late James and Veda (Johnson) Castle.

Diana is survived by her husband of 50 years: Michael W. Miller; her stepmother: Nancy Castle of Christiansburg; two children: Tracy (Ty) Merica of St. Paris and Tammy Evans of Christiansburg; siblings: Judy Huff and Jimmy Castle; grandchildren: Cody and Thomas Merica and Kaleb (Natalie) Evans, Jacob (girlfriend: Marley) Evans and Baylee (boyfriend: Levi) Evans; and great grandchildren: Braylin, Rhyleigh, Quinnlyn and Pyper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son: Michael Miller; and three sisters: Elsie Treon, Sarah Hall and Kay Hackworth.

Diana worked at Spring Hill Nursery in Tipp City for 28 years, where she was a supervisor.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Honey Creek Cemetery in Christiansburg.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
