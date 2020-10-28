TIPP CITY — Donald Carr Anderson, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Tipp City, Ohio on October 13, 2020.

Don was born March 16, 1927 in Evanston, Illinois to parents Elizabeth Carr Anderson and John Alexander Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty V. Anderson, a sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Lawlor and the mother of his children, Kathleen (Billie) Forbes Anderson.

Don is survived by his children, William (Dori) Anderson of Dunnellon, Florida, Tracy Anderson of Hernando, Florida, Katie Anderson of Tipp City, Jennifer Underwood of Powell, Tennessee and Donna (Eddie) Anderson of Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by one granddaughter, Donna (Tom) Kessinger of Oliver Springs, Tennessee and four great-grandsons, Eddie, Leland, Joey and Thomas. He is survived by three brothers, Bob (Lois) Anderson of Tipp City, John (Gael) Anderson of Sarasota, Florida and Bruce (JoAnn) Anderson of Ft. Myers, Florida. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Don served in the United States Navy and was a proud World War II Veteran. Don and several of his classmates quit school in their junior year and joined the Armed Forces during World War II. When they returned home from the military service, Superintendent L.T. Ball encouraged them to return to school and graduate which they did and he graduated in 1947.

He was a co-owner of Slim (Norman Curtis) and Don's Service Station in Frederick, Ohio for many years. He retired from General Motors, Inland Division.

Don was a historian and passed on a wealth of information about the history of Tipp City and Frederick. He was a wonderful story teller and shared these stories of his life experiences with family, friends and many grade school students from several neighboring schools and the local TV channel Memories of Tipp City.

He restored and drove antique race cars well into his 80's. He was a long time member of the NRA and served as the president of the AARA for many years. He was also a member of the Piqua Antique Car Klub (PACK) .

Don donated his body to Wright State School of Medicine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Miami County or a charity of your choice in Don's memory.