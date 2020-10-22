TROY — Donald Dean Kniesly, Age 80 of Troy, formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home. He was born January 6, 1940, in Piqua, Ohio, to his parents Vaughn A. & Blanche L (Frey) Kniesly.

Don graduated from Bradford High School class of 1958 and retired as co-owner of IBD Interiors. He was a US Army veteran and was a member of the Troy Church of the Nazarene. On October 26, 1973, he married Carolyn Gebbie in Troy, Ohio, and together they shared a life for 47 years. He enjoyed tennis, gardening, photography and watching sports.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Carolyn Kniesly; step-children Foster "Tom" Gebbie of Westerville, Lori & Todd Darrah of Glen Allen, Virginia; children Dijea & David Young of Dundas, Minnesota, Carmen & Ron Kirsch of Maple Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren Katie, Evan, Brandt, Jonathan, Samantha, Jenneafer, Josiah, Christopher, Simeon, Anthony, Michaela; 4 great grandchildren; siblings Judy Brum & David Crane of Bahia de Caraquez, Ecuador, James & Peggy Kniesly of Miamisburg, Meeten "Jack" & Angelica Kniesly of Eugene, Oregon; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family .

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 26, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Jeff Rollison will officiate with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. The family would strongly request wearing a mask during your visit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or the Troy Church of the Nazarene. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com