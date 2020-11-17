PIQUA — Donald L. Hergenrather, 93, of Piqua, p[passed away at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was born July 9, 1927 in Piqua to the late Armet "Pete" and Stella F. (Cruikshank) Hergenrather. He married Beatrice A. Helmer March 4, 1950 in Troy, and she survives.

Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie K. (Lawrence) Searles of Piqua; two sons, Kim E. (Linda) Hergenrather of West Milton, Donald L. (Tod Young) Hergenrather of Clermont, Florida; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Hergenrather was a 1945 graduate of Piqua Central High School and retired in 1989 from the Piqua Paper Box Company as a designer of specialty boxes. He was a former member of the Piqua Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge 614, Moose Lodge 1067 and a charter member of the Covington Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge 3998. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.

A private service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.