TROY — Donald L. "Sarge" McLaughlin, age 88 of Troy, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

He was born March 25, 1932 in Akron and raised in Stony Bottom, WV.

Sarge is survived by his wife Mary (Garman) McLaughlin, whom he married in March of 1965.

He is also survived by his daughters Valeria McLaughlin of Tipp City, Donielle McLaughlin of Troy, Doris Janzen of Virginia Beach, VA, and Marla Allen Batista of Los Angeles, CA; six grandkids: Haley, Damon, Josh, Shandelynn, Jessica, and Shane; four great-grandkids: Desmond, Marla, Ethan, and Natal; brother Gerald Dale McLaughlin of Los Angeles, CA; nephew Jeff McLaughlin and niece Kim Stockemer.

Sarge was a US Air Force veteran and retired from the military after 20 dedicated years of service.

He was a graduate of Green Bank High School in West Virginia. He was a member of AmVets Post 88 in Troy, VFW Post 5436 in Troy, American Legion Post 586 in Tipp City, Troy Eagles #971, and Troy Moose 2695.

Sarge worked on the sawmill in Cass, WV along with jobs at Rayon in Painsville and a short time in the coal mines of West Virginia. He retired with Troy Public Schools in 1987 after several years as a custodian.

A funeral service will be held 6:00PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Military Honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will take place following the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

