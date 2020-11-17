1/1
Donald Lee Heffner
TIPP CITY — Donald Lee Heffner, age 87, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020. Born February 23, 1933 in Bethel Township, Tipp City, Ohio to the late Harrison Franklin and Anna Mae {Coulers} Heffner.

He is preceded in death by first wife, Jean Richards, second wife, Rose Mary Heffner, brothers and sisters; Verda (Roger) Clark, Elsie (Manual) Wintrow, Carrie (Floyd) Ullery, Ernest (Eddie) Heffner, Ruth (Paul) Bailey, Paul (Rose Mary) Heffner and son in-law Jim Foster.

Donald is survived by son, Steven (Jill) Heffner, daughters, Diane Foster and Laurie (Frank) Zeller, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and friend Linda Durst.

Donald was a 1951 graduate from Bethel High School. He served in the United States Army as a proud member of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. Donald and his brother Paul started West Charleston Machine Shop in 1971. He enjoyed many things in life, playing cards, model trains, antique cars, going to car shows, auctions and garage sales, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his McDonald's buddies and in his younger days he loved to fly. He loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, Noon until time of service at 3:00 PM at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the WACO Historical Society, 1865 South County Road 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

