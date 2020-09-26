Donna Carroll-Griffin

DENVER, Colo. — Donna Jean "Deanie" Carroll-Griffin, age 63, passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter by her side in Denver, Colorado on Aug. 15, 2020.

She was born in Piqua, Ohio, to Birdie Mae (Baker) and Donald Carroll, both who preceded her in death.

Donna Jean was the beautiful wife to Carlnell Griffin; beloved mother to Heather (David) Quinn, Sina (Wayne) Thimas; doting grandmother to Wayne Jr., Makayla, Mahki, Chloe, and Caitlin; loving sister to Linda (Carroll) Baker, Debby Gorham (Joe), Robert Carroll (Julie), Jeannie Carroll, Donald (Penni) Carroll, Carolyn Griffin, Alden Griffin, Albert Griffin, John Griffin, and Irene Griffin and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

A tribute to her life can be found at the website, https://www.coloradocrematory.com/.