SACREMENTO, Calif. - Doris Eileen Gorsline passed away quietly in Sacramento, California on June 7, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia, at the age of 91.

She was born Doris Eileen Sullenberger on July 11, 1928 in Piqua, Ohio.

Doris (usually Eileen to her family) graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1946, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Mount St. Joseph on the Ohio in 1983.

During the 1960s, she was a ground-breaking journalist in a field that was dominated by men. She was a reporter at the Piqua Daily Call (and assistant to society editor Lola Hill) and a features writer for the Dayton Daily News.

She extended her career, serving as an editor and public relations manager for a community college and hospitals in Dayton and Cincinnati. Doris "Dodie" Gorsline was a chapter president for Women in Communications, Inc.

After her retirement to California, to reunite with old friends and to make new ones, she was a vigorous supporter of her church, Gethsemane Lutheran in Carmichael.

Dodie relished travel and the well-placed wisecrack.

She is preceded in death by her brother, John Sullenberger; she is survived by two nieces and a nephew and their families, and a son on whom she doted, David Gorsline, of Reston, Virginia.

A memorial service will be scheduled.