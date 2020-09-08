TROY — Dorothy (Ceyler) Dye, age 73, of Troy, OH passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy.

She was born March 22, 1947 in Piqua, OH to the late Homer and Lucille (Baker) Ceyler.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 50 years: Edward Dye; son and daughter-in-law: Chad E. and Rachel Dye; daughter: Angela D. Dye; stepdaughters: Melissa Olson and Kimberly Rudd; sister: Elsie Berg; brothers: Lawrence Ceyler and Richard Ceyler; four grandchildren: Jacob Hirsch, Abby Hirsch, Eve Dye and Anya Dye. In addition to her parents: Dorothy was preceded in death by brothers: Ralph Ceyler, Horace Ceyler and Mike Ceyler; sisters: Betty Ceyler, Helen McCrossin, Virginia Ceyler, Gloria Shepard, Bonnie Ceyler and Pat Williams.

Dorothy was a graduate of Miami East High School and attended a couple years of home study in accounting. She retired from Dolly Inc.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Vandalia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.