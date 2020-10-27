1/1
Doug J. Monnin
TROY — Doug J. "Linus" Monnin, age 59, of Troy, Ohio died Friday, October 23, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born November 4, 1960 in Greenville, Ohio to the late Linus & Rita (Knapke) Monnin.

His mother survives in Troy. He married Karen Kearns on October 15, 1988 in Russia, Ohio. She survives in Troy. He is also survived by children: Brent Monnin, Boulder CO, Lindsey & Evan Sturm, Cincinnati, Mathew Monnin, Denver, CO, sisters: Sharon & Jeff Wampler, Tipp City, Della & Chris Steinke, Tipp City, Rena & Phil Miller, Tipp City, mother-in-law Judy Kearns, in-laws: Kathy & Bruce Markley, Tim & Tracey Kearns, Cindy & Jeff Johnson, Jody & Chris Hutson, Tom & Holly Kearns and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother Jack Monnin and father-in-law James "Bub" Kearns.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy. He was a 1979 graduate of Russia High School and worked 40 years at Dannon in Minster.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia has been entrusted with the arrangements.

It is with the heaviest heart that we must inform you that on October 23rd around 3am that we got a call that Doug wasn't going to make it. Our hearts instantly broke into a million pieces, but we picked ourselves up and drove to Columbus. We had one last fight for him with the hospital. In the end, we were able to get Karen in the room to hold Doug's hand as he took his final breath, left this life, and passed on to whatever is next. This life can be a short one. It can be one that isn't fair. It can be one that makes no sense. And it can take the last person you would ever expect it to take. Life is a mysterious thing.

Doug was loved by more people than most can dream of. He knew no enemies. He didn't hold grudges. There was a sparkle in his eye that we will never forget. He lit a room with an illuminance like no other. In his life he has impacted more people than he could have ever realized. We will carry the lessons he taught us forever and spread from our hearts his legacy.

Doug deserves the biggest tribute, and we can't wait for the day we get to honor him. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, we are unable to give him that tribute at this time. When the world begins to correct itself, we will have the biggest celebration of life for him where everyone who has loved, ever known or thought of him can attend. We have appreciated everyone's love, support and condolences through this.

We would be forever grateful if you look just below and share with us your favorite memory, picture or both of Doug. He has connected with so many people and created so many memories that we could otherwise never know. All of you have been asking what you can do for us, and there is one thing. Doug kept his family and friends close; if there is someone out there that you've lost touch with, reach out to them and strive for reconnection. He kept all of us so close and was saddened when people let their loved ones grow apart.

We cannot thank you all enough for the prayers, love and energy you sent to him. We love you all.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 27, 2020
Kathy and I had 'The Sting Of Death "hit us hard,sadness of love ones including both my parents, Kathy's Dad and many friends. Karen's call last Friday morning was a sharp sting that still pains us daily. As Christian's we question God and ask "Why Doug ? Why now? and Why pray ? and as of this writing still no answer. We know death arrived last Friday and in that hour Doug's soul was free to join his Dad, Brother and Father-In-law. We had many great memories, Thanksgiving deep fried turkey's birthday parties, and playing 6-handed Euchre, and Doug calling 'I'll play alone" with no trump, then that corny laugh, and then yells "Hey Karen get me a beer and grab 5 more for our friends. That was Doug, always thinking of others. We wait for our Busch Lights, as Doug entertains us with Zoo animals, train horns, bicycle bells, fireworks, dog and cat fights and his famous whoopie cushion sound effects. Our grandkids loved the barks,meows, car horns and funny jokes and that loud silly laugh. Our greatest time with Doug,Karen and family was the week on the beach at OBX and after waiting 4 hours for a grill to get hot and a dozen beers later,Doug has the"Quote of the day ",**** the chicken ".....Doug now sits at Heaven's table playing 6 handed with his love ones as 'Bub 'say's 'Doug "your out of soap", let's get a beer and bark like a dog.
Bruce and Kathy Markley
Family
October 27, 2020
Our hearts are broken. Doug was all about family and making sure all were having fun. He always had a smile or a sweet story and he spread that sense of belonging down to his children. Karen, Brent, Lindsey, and Mathew our hearts ache with you and we are praying hard. Picture attached is from our wedding 24 years ago. Always a good time when the Kearns’ are there. Much love-Steve, Cindy, Mason, Dayton, and Cori Young
Cindy Young
Family
October 27, 2020
Doug was a good neighbor and friend. He will be missed by many. I will always remember him smiling and happy. Peace to the family.
Sandy Fisher
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
Julie and I want to offer our condolences, Karen, to you and the kids, Brent, Matthew, and Lindsey. It has been said that laughter and smiling makes the heart stronger. Linus sure did make my heart stronger. We worked side-by-side at Dannon, and Linus made the working environment at Dannon more fun and tolerable. He was a very good friend, and I will miss him very much. Take care.
Bob & Julie Steinke
Friend
October 27, 2020
I had been praying so hard for Linus. My husband and I got to be good friends with him in the 18 yrs I worked in Russia. He was absolutely one of the best people to ever meet. Anytime we’d run into him, he always came right over to talk to us. I am so sorry for his wife Karen and family. The world was a better place with him in it . Mike and Lori Rose
Lori Rose
Friend
October 27, 2020
I will always remember Doug as smiling, positive and full of life. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Louisa Bartolotta
October 27, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Doug's entire family. Doug was such a funny, caring, "goofy" (as Jack always said) human being. Every time I saw him he always had an ornery smile on his face. He was such a pleasure to be around. He shares my mom's birthday so he has to be a good guy! Such a great loss and hugs and prayers to you all.
Beth Hile
Friend
October 26, 2020
Prayers for you, your family, and all your friends.
Jon Wirth
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have only had the pleasure to work with this great man the last couple of years but he always made it great. Just a truly unbelievable individual that always knew what to say. A comfort when needed or to tell a joke if the instant called for. I will always have a place for him in my heart. He will greatly be missed because he made the world a better place.
David Grisez
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Doug was always willing to come down and help Lindsey (or one of us roommates), when something went wrong at the house. He was always soo proud of Lindsey and everything she’d accomplished. Sure will miss his witty jokes and laughs at our Bearcat family reunions. Sending you guys all the love and hugs I can during this time.
Sidney Nation
Friend
October 26, 2020
Sharon and family, I am so sorry about your loss. May he become a star that willl bring comfort and light in the upcoming dark period. May his soul rest in peace. God bless all of you.
Iris Van Bouwel
Significant_other
October 26, 2020
There’s a new Star in the sky.
Bob & Harrietta Sommer
Family
October 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. After I retired Doug would call me. Always enjoyed the long talks on the phone about camping and the latest Dannon news. He was a great friend
Kurt Kremer
Coworker
October 26, 2020
I will always remember Doug from our kids soccer games in Troy. He was always the kindest man, and had a big, bright smile. I lift his family up in prayer during this very difficult time.
Amy Lucas
October 26, 2020
Doug as ring bearer at his aunt Joan and uncle Jerry's wedding
Kris Campbell
Family
October 26, 2020
Linus was always smiling, always spoke when we walked our dogs past his house, always wanting to lend a helping hand. I never knew anyone who ever had a bad thing to say about him. I'll always remember he referred to Karen as "Quennie". RIP brother, you'll be missed.
Michael & Kathy Lawson
Friend
October 26, 2020
Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time. Prayers to you and your family.
Lisa Dirksen
Family
October 26, 2020
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers! Doug was always a happy person who always made everyone around him smile❤ Our hearts break for his family!
Brad & Amy Monnin
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
Doug will be missed greatly. My prayers to his family.
Ken Caudill
Friend
October 26, 2020
Bob & Julie Steinke
Friend
October 26, 2020
Karen, Lindsey, Brent and Matthew,

Our hearts are broken to hear the passing of Doug. He had a larger than life personality and was always a joy to be around. I’ll always remember trying to arm wrestle him thinking I’d maybe have a chance at beating him just once, but to no avail. We will miss all the different voices and sounds he would make, he truly knew how to give a good laugh and provided countless memories for everyone around him. He will be dearly missed by everyone he touched and will always be remembered by the impact he had on the lives of so many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.

Love, Justin and Kelly Allen
Justin and Kelly Allen
Friend
October 26, 2020
I remember Doug as a genuinely, friendly guy. He brought me some yogurt one time just out of the kindness of his heart. He never knew a stranger and would do anything for you. He seemed to be the life of the party most of the time and always was smiling or laughing. He loved his family, and loved life. He will be missed by many and I am sending my deep sympathy and prayers to all of his family. Janet Newnam
Janet Newnam
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
lisa mays
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Prayers and many hugs to Karen, Brent, Lindsay, and Matthew. Neighbors who were always welcoming with open arms and warm smiles and hugs. Doug had a smile 5 miles wide! His sense of humor is unmatched. He will certainly be missed. Sending love and sympathies.
Amy Joseph
Friend
October 26, 2020
Karen, Brent, Lindsey & Matthew -

You all were so lucky to have Doug. He was always a blast to be around. Every memory I have of being at your house as kids, I remember Doug telling jokes and always making me feel welcomed. I’m sure he could not be more proud of you all.

My Deepest Condolences,
Logan Bertholomey
October 26, 2020
Karen, Brent, Lindsey & Matthew

You have my deepest sympathy. Linus will be greatly missed at Dannon! He would turn my frown to a smile when I was having a bad day. His smile was contagious to everyone. . Going to miss him terribly.
Prayers and hugs to all of you
Christine Wente
Coworker
October 26, 2020
I had the honor and privilege of meeting Doug this past summer, we got to know one another for most of the duration of his visit to Colorado, and again in Ohio in September. He always made me laugh and made Brent grab us cold mugs for the beers we shared. To Karen, Brent, Lindsey and Matthew, I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed dearly.
Nicki Childers
Friend
October 26, 2020
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. You have such great memories
Diane Thorstad
October 26, 2020
Karen & Family,

I do not know where to begin on what a special person Doug (Linus) was. He touched so many lives. Always had a smile and upbeat personality. Even on the worst days at work he made everyone smile. You all have my deepest Sympathy. Keep his smile alive
Kris Westerheide
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Sending our prayers and sympathy to you and your entire family!
Ed n Diana Westerheide
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Doug was an AWESOME person! He was a great coworker and friend! I was truly blessed to have known him. My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends at this time. May god comfort you during this difficult time.
Monica Bushman
Coworker
October 26, 2020
I will forever remember Doug as ‘The Donald Duck Man’ - Growing up my cousins and myself were always begged him to do the voice - and of course he would Hearing of his passing just breaks my heart - Prayers to the whole Monnin family
Denise Barhorst
Family
October 26, 2020
My heart goes out to all of you. Doug is my dad’s (Smiley) cousin. Growing up, he always had THE BEST Donald Duck voice!! As I grew older and moved to Columbus, I’d see Doug and Karen at family events. Even though those years and miles grew further apart, he always remembered me and never hesitated to spark up conversation. He truly cared, and I’ve always felt so lucky that he was a part of our family ❤. He will be missed.
Sara (Heuing) McMullen
Family
October 26, 2020
Although Doug was only a year behind me in High School I never really knew Doug well until after we both graduated from High School. I really got to know this guy everyone called "Linus" in the early 80's working together at Dannon Yogurt where I got to enjoy his comedy act for free every day, no admission required. On weekends I tagged along with by brother Mark and his friends on the weekend as they headed north to the Wheel in Burkettsville, Yorkshire for a "Goat Dance" or the Lost C / Suzie's lounge mainly because Linus was going to be there and you just knew it was going to be a good time.
With all of the indelible memories and laughs "Linus" created for all of of us through the years it just dawned on me the other day while praying for Doug what I will remember most about him. It was just how genuine and authentic Doug really was. When we last spoke at one of my family member's weddings in Russia I will remember how intently Doug listened to what my wife and I had to say as we were busy catching up with each other's lives. Doug really cared about people.
Hope to see you again and listen to you spin a story like only "Linus" could.
The world has lost and heaven has gained a really good man.

Your friend - Greg Richard
Greg Richard
Friend
October 26, 2020
Lloyd Fuson
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Steve and Lu Ann Huels
Friend
October 26, 2020
June1986...at our wedding.
Steve and Lu Ann Huels
Friend
October 26, 2020
Karen, Brent, Matthew, Lindsey...you have our deepest sympathy. Doug sure had a “twinkle in his eye” that we will always remember. You’re in our thoughts and prayers..hugs to all, Steve and Lu Ann Huels
Steve and Lu Ann Huels
Friend
October 26, 2020
Karen, Brent, Lindsey & Matthew:

Doug was a gift!! One of the friendliest people we knew during our time in Troy. Such an unbelievable tragedy. Carly shared memories of his funny voices, and many more. He was always good for a laugh, a smile and a Hug. Bless you all as your hearts try to heal.

Love, prayers and warm thoughts,
The Corio Family
October 26, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss! My boys remembered how Doug would talk like Daffy Duck to them. I have the first wood stand that Doug made probably in 1990. He only charged me $15.00 for it because he said it wasn’t perfect.

Cathy Knife
Friend
October 26, 2020
What a fun person to work with. He will be missed. Rest in Peace my friend.
Jacqueline Roberts
Coworker
October 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Nicole Harris
Coworker
October 26, 2020
He never forgot a face and had a memory to put with it his smile was infectious!! RIP!!
judy drees
Friend
October 26, 2020
Karen
Brent, Lindsey, and Matthew

Our hearts break for all of you! Shock and sadness is putting it mildly to hear of your loss. Doug was one of the nicest guys anyone could ever know. We pray for your comfort and peace through this time.

Love
Todd Lisa Marisa and Peyton Mowery
Mowery
October 26, 2020
I first met Doug when Matt and I played basketball together in elementary, we got really good at shooting free throws because whoever made the most at the end of practice got sent home with Danimals. A few short years later I’d be at the Monnin’s house late Friday and Saturday nights and Doug would be up making us french fries with sour cream on them and sending me home in the morning with more yogurt. Doug always treated me as his own son and I’ll forever be grateful for that. I’ll definitely miss stopping by and having a beer in the garage with him and just talking about life. A beautiful soul that was taken too soon, he will be missed!
Isaiah Purves
Friend
October 26, 2020
Karen and family,
I was shocked to learn of Doug’s passing. My heart aches for you and your family. He was such a neat guy ... always quick with a smile and warm greeting. Your entire family will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs to all of you.
My Deepest Sympathy
Mary Borchers Beyerle and Family
October 26, 2020
Great guy always had sense of humor, and a smile.
Ray&Margaret Guillozet
October 26, 2020
My condolences to Doug’s family. Even tho I did not know him personally, my husband worked with his Dad and I with his Mom. Great people!
Lois Poly
Friend
