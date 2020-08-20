1/1
Douglas Alan "Doug" Minnich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COVINGTON — Douglas "Doug" Alan Minnich, age 72 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Doug was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 25, 1948 to the (late) Leonard & Luellen (Maier) Minnich; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1966; retired truck driver from ABF in 2014; and a retired member of the Covington Fire Department. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria "Jeannie" McCoy.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jill (Cavender) Minnich; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard (Deb) Minnich Jr. and Larry (Deb) Minnich; aunt, Shirley (Jim) Roberts; nieces and nephews, Dustin, Megan, Ally, Lilly, Nici, Jeremy, Maverick, Kayla, Kristen, Clair, Casey, Ramse`, and Stephan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kent Cavender, Brent (Linda) Cavender, and Gregg (Karen) Cavender, Dee (Dennis) Goltz and Jan Miller.

Per Doug's wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved