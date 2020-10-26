TROY — Douglas S. Harger, 67, of Troy, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born January 4, 1953, in Troy, Ohio, to Jason DeWitt and June Constance (Carnes) Harger. He attended Troy public schools and graduated from Troy High School in 1971. He was retired from ITW.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lori and Robyn.

Doug is survived by seven brothers and seven sisters – Candace, Rhonda, Mark, Angela, Thomas, Jonathan, Darla, Phillip (Marites) and Leah Harger and Lydia (Julio) Harger Herrera all of Troy, Ohio; Tamala Black of Trotwood, Ohio; Matthew Harger of Lebanon, Ohio; Andrew Harger of Atlanta, Georgia; and Paul Timothy (Clarissa) Harger of Grand Prairie, Texas. He is also survived by three nephews and one niece, Samuel Herrera of Troy, Ohio; and Kristopher Lavalais, Sofia Harger, and Abraham Harger of Grand Prairie, Texas; two aunts, Dorothy Harger and Mary Joan Harger, one uncle, Dale Harger, and a host of cousins.

Doug valued family. He was the family historian and genealogist. He also enjoyed working on computers. Many family members and friends turned to him to fix and/or troubleshoot their computers and get technical advice. He gladly helped them and would not take any type of payment. He will be sorely missed.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements are entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Per Doug's wishes, there will be no visitation and no service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.