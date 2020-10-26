1/
Douglas S. Harger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Douglas S. Harger, 67, of Troy, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born January 4, 1953, in Troy, Ohio, to Jason DeWitt and June Constance (Carnes) Harger. He attended Troy public schools and graduated from Troy High School in 1971. He was retired from ITW.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lori and Robyn.

Doug is survived by seven brothers and seven sisters – Candace, Rhonda, Mark, Angela, Thomas, Jonathan, Darla, Phillip (Marites) and Leah Harger and Lydia (Julio) Harger Herrera all of Troy, Ohio; Tamala Black of Trotwood, Ohio; Matthew Harger of Lebanon, Ohio; Andrew Harger of Atlanta, Georgia; and Paul Timothy (Clarissa) Harger of Grand Prairie, Texas. He is also survived by three nephews and one niece, Samuel Herrera of Troy, Ohio; and Kristopher Lavalais, Sofia Harger, and Abraham Harger of Grand Prairie, Texas; two aunts, Dorothy Harger and Mary Joan Harger, one uncle, Dale Harger, and a host of cousins.

Doug valued family. He was the family historian and genealogist. He also enjoyed working on computers. Many family members and friends turned to him to fix and/or troubleshoot their computers and get technical advice. He gladly helped them and would not take any type of payment. He will be sorely missed.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements are entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Per Doug's wishes, there will be no visitation and no service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved