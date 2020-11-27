1/1
Earl R. Flora Jr.
TROY—Earl R. Flora, Jr., age 70, of Troy, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Koester Pavilion in Troy. He was born on January 6, 1950 in Piqua to the late Earl R. and Ruby (Beard) Flora, Sr.

Earl is survived by his wife: Sandra "Sandy" (Domer) Flora; and daughter: Kerri Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother: Larry Flora; and one sister: Connie Holbrook.

Earl was a Quality Control Manager for K and B Molded Products.

There will be no services held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolence may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
