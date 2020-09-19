1/1
Edith Edsall
PIQUA — Edith E. Edsall, 101, of Piqua, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

She was born Jan. 8, 1919, in Miami County to the late Lester J. and Ethel (Anthony) Morrow. She married her high school sweetheart, Lester K. Edsall Nov. 2, 1941, in Piqua, he preceded her in death May 28, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Kenneth (Mary Anne) Edsall, of Circleville; two daughters, Karen (late Raymond) Hipsher, of Hilliard, and Nancy (Richard) Paul, of Columbus; five grandchildren, Allison (Jason) Alexander, Aaron (Inna) Edsall, Melanie (expecting 10/20) Edsall (Luke) Schumacher, Courtney (Mike) Van Voorhis, Lindsay (Greg) Kaps; and eight great-grandchildren, Anneliese Alexander, Blake Alexander, Kaitlyn Alexander, Maxim Edsall, Kostya Edsall, Dorian Van Voorhis, Finn Van Voorhis and Evelyn Van Voorhis.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Irma White.

Mrs. Edsall was a 1937 graduate of Piqua Central High School, worked at Troy Sunshade Company for a few years and was a wonderful seamstress and homemaker. She was a member of the Lewis-Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Families of Miami County, ABC Mothers Club, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 320 where she served as its Worthy Matron, and life member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church having been a descendant of Richard Morrow who was one of the 1816 Charter members of the Church. She was a giving person as evidenced by her volunteer work with the local Meals on Wheels program, Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, the Red Cross Gray Ladies for forty-five years and the Auxiliaries' of Piqua Memorial Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Allen officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, OH 45356, Piqua Education Foundation, P. O. Box 201, Piqua, OH 45356 or the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, 1306 Garbry Rd., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
SEP
26
Service
10:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
