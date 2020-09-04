1/
Edna "Ruth" Jeffery
WEST MILTON — Edna "Ruth" Jeffery, age 83, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 7, 1937 to the late James A. & Louise A. (Harriss) Bowers in Montgomery County, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Dale L. Jeffery and son-in-law Jim Adkins. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Teresa Adkins of West Milton, Rick (Jennifer) Jeffery of West Milton, Melinda (Don) Gladish of Covington; grandchildren Lacey (Jeff), Lake, Andrew (Lauren), Jesse (Amanda); great grandchildren Marley, Carter, and Dawson. Ruth loved spending time with her family.

She was 1955 Randolph High School graduate and retired from Spring Hill Nursery in 2008. She also loved watching the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, and NASCAR.

She was an avid reader and loved traveling and going to casinos.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Wheelock Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, September 2 at the funeral home.

Online memories of Ruth may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
