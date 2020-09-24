1/1
Eleanor Jeannette Sweigart
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TIPP CITY — Eleanor Jeannette Sweigart, age 99, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on July 30, 1921 in Troy, to the late Edwin Lloyd and Vernie (Mollman) Davis.

Eleanor is survived by one son Jeff (companion: Susan Sodergren) Sweigart of Troy; and one grandson: Christopher ( Fiancé: Chelsea Judd) Sweigart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years: Harold "Hud" Sweigart; and brother: Robert Eugene.

Eleanor earned her bachelor's degree at Ohio University. She later received her master's degree at Miami University. Eleanor was a member of First United Church of Christ in Troy. She volunteered at hospitals for over 50 years, including Stouder Memorial Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center. She also volunteered at Troy-Miami County Public Library and Hayner Cultural Center. Eleanor was a trail guide at Brukner Nature Center in Troy . She was a member of Eastern Star and American Legion Axillary. Eleanor was a First Grade teacher at Kyle Elementary School in Troy for over 30 years. Eleanor loved traveling and watching football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to WACO Museum, 1865 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market Street, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to Eleanor's neighbors for their continued help and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved