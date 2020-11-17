1/
Ellen E. Douglass
BRADFORD — Ellen E. Douglass, age 91 of Bradford, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home.

Ellen was born in Union Bridge, Maryland, on February 17, 1929, to the (late) Robert & Mary (Fisher) Burns; a member of the Covington Old Order German Baptist Church; and worked 17 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Spelman Memorial Hospital, Smithville, MO where she volunteered.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion S. Douglass; daughter, Doris Ann Flora; great-grandson, Jackson Flora; brother, John Burns; and sister, Esther Crist.

Ellen is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary Lee & Donald Weakley of Wichita, KS, Elaine & David Hitzelberger of Kansas City, MO, Robert & Janet Douglass of Bradford, Sara Angela & Charles Diehl of Bradford, Edie Douglass of Bradford, James Douglass of Sierra Vista, AZ, Regina & Duane Garber of Bradford; son-in-law, Darrell Flora of Bradford; 31 grandchildren; 101 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald & Mary Burns of Covington; sister and brother-in-law, Frances & Wayne Flory of Delphi, IN; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside Service and Viewing at 2:00 PM Thursday at Oakland Cemetery, Bradford. Condolences may be for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
