BRADFORD — Ellen Louise (Ely) Sargent, age 89 of Bradford, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Versailles Health Care Rehab Center.

Ellen was born in Shelby County, Ohio on August 12, 1931 to the (late) Earl Clayton & Marjorie Elizabeth (Drake) Ely; was a graduate of Brown Local High School (Miami East), Class of 1950; had previously worked as secretary at Piqua Baptist Church, Wright Patterson AFB, Sherer-Bell Auto Dealer, Covington United Church of Christ, caretaker for elderly ladies; a member of the Common Ground Church (formerly Bradford Church of the Brethren); volunteer for Hospice of Miami County; volunteer as secretary for Bradford Church of the Brethren; loved gardening especially roses; made the best potato salad and deviled eggs; and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Dwayne Sargent in 1989; and three sisters, Loretta Ely, Lanita Ganger, Bernice Langston.

Ellen is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Jill & Kenneth Rank, Judy & Richard Davis, Jenny Sargent, all of Bradford; nine grandchildren, Amber & Chad Kelley of Pleasant Hill, Courtney & Jonas Davis of Bradford, Cody Davis of Bradford, Bryan & Tina Hartzell of Bradford, Hailey & Andy Best of Greenville, Jesse Clark of Greenville, Ben & Kristen Rank of Bradford, Jacob & Sydney Rank of Bradford, Nicholas & Brittanie Rank of Bradford; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Shafer of Troy; sister-in-law, Diane Sargent of Sidney; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services were held with Pastors John Shelton & Mike Buker officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 3-6 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, State of the Heart Hospice, or charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the staff at Versailles Health Care Rehab Center and State of the Heart Hospice for the care of their mother. Due to Covid, if you aren't comfortable coming to the funeral home, please say a prayer for us. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.